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How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al-Nahda with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al-Faisaly and Al-Nahda will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 19:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al-Nahda today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Faisaly have not confirmed their starting lineup ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Full squad details are expected to be released closer to kick-off.

Al-Nahda are similarly without confirmed team news, with no coach announcement, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this time. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Al-Faisaly head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away to Al-Salt in the 1. Division, following a commanding 4-0 win over Al-Baqa'a the previous month. Their only blemish in that run came in the AFC Champions League Two, where they fell 4-3 to Al-Rayyan — a result that underlines the step up in quality at continental level. Across those five matches, Al-Faisaly scored eight goals and conceded five, showing an attacking threat balanced by some defensive vulnerability.

Al-Nahda arrive with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Taawoun in the AFC Champions League Two, a match that showed their ability to hold their own at this level. They picked up back-to-back wins over Al-Shabab and Al-Msnaa in the Professional League before that, though a defeat to Al-Shabab earlier in the run adds context to a squad still finding consistency. Al-Nahda have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Al-Faisaly and Al-Nahda. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point for this matchup in the current dataset.

Standings

Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Al-Rayyan ALR 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 W 2 Al-Nahda ALN 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Al-Taawoun ALT 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Al-Faisaly ALF 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group C of the AFC Champions League Two, Al-Nahda currently occupy second place, while Al-Faisaly sit fourth — a gap that gives this fixture added significance for the Jordanian side as they look to close the distance in the group.