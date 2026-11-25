How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

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Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 26 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Majmaah Sports City

Al-Faisaly host Al Diriyah at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah in a Saudi Pro League fixture between two sides still looking for consistency.

The hosts, coached by Giovanni Solinas, sit 15th in the table. Their last five league games brought two wins, a draw and two defeats, and they head into this one after a 4-1 loss to Al-Fayha.

That result followed a narrow 1-0 away win at Abha and a 3-1 defeat to Al Nassr. Al-Faisaly have shown they can score, but their defence has leaked goals in recent weeks.

Al Diriyah arrive in eighth place under Bruno Lage. They have lost three of their last five league matches, including a 2-1 defeat at Neom SC on 30 October.

The visitors did pick up a 1-0 win over Al Riyadh and a 1-1 draw with Al-Taawoun in that run. Scoring has been their main problem, with only three goals in five games.

Here is what you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options for the game.

Official broadcast information for Al-Faisaly vs Al Diriyah is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be published here once the league confirms them.

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