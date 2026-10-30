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Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 30 Oct 2026 - 10:50 Al-Awwal Park

Al Diriyah host Neom SC at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with both sides looking to move up a table that remains tightly contested through the early weeks of the 2026-27 season.

Bruno Lage's Diriyah side sit eighth in the standings and arrive into this fixture off the back of a difficult run. They have won just once in their last five league outings, and a 2-0 defeat to Al Ittihad in their most recent match underlines the defensive fragility that has held them back.

The hosts did show some resilience earlier in that run, picking up points against Al Riyadh and drawing with Al-Taawoun, but back-to-back losses to Al Nassr and Al Ittihad suggest Lage has work to do to stabilise the team.

Neom SC, managed by Christophe Galtier, arrive in slightly better shape in the table, sitting sixth. Their recent form is mixed but contains some encouraging results, including a 4-2 win over Al Fateh and a 2-0 victory over Abha in their last outing.

Galtier's side have shown they can score goals, though consecutive losses to Al Nassr and Al-Ettifaq earlier in the run point to inconsistency that Diriyah will hope to exploit on home turf.

With both teams needing points to push into the top half of the table, this is a fixture that carries real weight for either side's ambitions in the months ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Diriyah vs Neom SC, including kick-off time, live stream options, team news, and form.

Team news & squads