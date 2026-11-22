How to watch Al-Ain vs Esteghlal with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Al-Ain host Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the West Region table offering a clear storyline going into the game.

The UAE side sit top of the standings and will want to protect that position in front of their own supporters.

Vladimir Ivic's team arrive in good domestic shape. They beat Al-Dhafra 2-1 in the ADNOC Pro League on November 19 and have lost only once in their last five outings.

Esteghlal, coached by Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, are third in the West and still have ground to make up. Their latest result was a 2-2 draw with Esteghlal Khuzestan in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

The Iranian side beat Al-Shamal 1-0 in their previous continental match, but they lost 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai the week before. Consistency has been their challenge.

Al-Ain also showed their attacking edge in this competition with a 4-1 win over Al Ittihad on November 2.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Al-Ain vs Esteghlal is not currently available. We will update this page with TV channel and live stream details once they are confirmed.

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