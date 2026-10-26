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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Ahli
team-logoAl-Gharafa
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Watch Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa
Al Ahli
Al-Gharafa
AFC Champions League Elite

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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.com

Turkey

D-Smart GO

dsmartgo.com.tr

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Zambia / Germany (Germany)

sportdigital

sportdigital.de

Match Preview

Al Ahli host Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Marino Pusic's side looking to build on a strong run of form in continental competition.

Al Ahli arrive in excellent shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions point to a team firing on multiple fronts, and their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has given them genuine momentum heading into this fixture.

Al-Gharafa, managed by Pedro Martins, come into the match in a different frame of mind. The Qatari side have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win in their last five outings and sitting well outside the top positions in the West standings.

The head-to-head record between these two sides in this competition leans heavily in Al Ahli's favour, and the Saudi club will be expected to press that advantage at home.

For Al-Gharafa, this is a chance to arrest a difficult run and show they can compete at this level. Martins will need a sharp performance from his squad to get anything from the match.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

Team news & squads

Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Pusic

Al Ahli are managed by Marino Pusic, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been made available ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pedro Martins takes charge of Al-Gharafa, but similarly, no team news regarding probable starters, injuries, or suspensions has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

AHL

AHL - Form

SFC
L2-1
ALF
W0-4
ALW
W1-3
ALF
W2-3
ALK
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALG

ALG - Form

HIL
L2-1
ALW
L3-2
EST
L1-2
ALR
D0-0
AHL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Ahli have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Mamelodi Sundowns FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, and they also recorded a 1-3 away victory against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, Al Ahli have scored 13 goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack in strong form.

Al-Gharafa's last five matches tell a different story, with one draw, one draw, and three defeats in the record. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Al-Ahli in the Stars League, and they have lost both of their AFC Champions League Elite fixtures in this run, going down 1-2 to Esteghlal and 2-1 to Al Hilal. The side have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded eight as well, showing vulnerability at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al AhliDrawAl-Gharafa
2
3
0
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
4
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
4
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
2
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
1
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
2
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
2
FT
12Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 2025 in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Al Ahli winning 4-0. Before that, Al Ahli beat Al-Gharafa 4-2 in February 2025 in the same competition. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Al Ahli hold a clear advantage, with Al-Gharafa yet to claim a win in this dataset.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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