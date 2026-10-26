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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Al Ahli host Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Marino Pusic's side looking to build on a strong run of form in continental competition.

Al Ahli arrive in excellent shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions point to a team firing on multiple fronts, and their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has given them genuine momentum heading into this fixture.

Al-Gharafa, managed by Pedro Martins, come into the match in a different frame of mind. The Qatari side have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win in their last five outings and sitting well outside the top positions in the West standings.

The head-to-head record between these two sides in this competition leans heavily in Al Ahli's favour, and the Saudi club will be expected to press that advantage at home.

For Al-Gharafa, this is a chance to arrest a difficult run and show they can compete at this level. Martins will need a sharp performance from his squad to get anything from the match.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

Team news & squads

Al Ahli are managed by Marino Pusic, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been made available ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pedro Martins takes charge of Al-Gharafa, but similarly, no team news regarding probable starters, injuries, or suspensions has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Al Ahli have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Mamelodi Sundowns FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, and they also recorded a 1-3 away victory against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, Al Ahli have scored 13 goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack in strong form.

Al-Gharafa's last five matches tell a different story, with one draw, one draw, and three defeats in the record. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Al-Ahli in the Stars League, and they have lost both of their AFC Champions League Elite fixtures in this run, going down 1-2 to Esteghlal and 2-1 to Al Hilal. The side have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded eight as well, showing vulnerability at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 2025 in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Al Ahli winning 4-0. Before that, Al Ahli beat Al-Gharafa 4-2 in February 2025 in the same competition. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Al Ahli hold a clear advantage, with Al-Gharafa yet to claim a win in this dataset.