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Eredivisie
team-logoAjax
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
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Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen: Worldwide Eredivisie broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen
Ajax
NEC Nijmegen
Eredivisie

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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Broadcaster

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How to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 8
Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen Probable lineups

4-3-3
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Formation
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
3-4-3
M. ter StegenM. ter StegenT. KehrerT. KehrerY. BaasY. BaasL. RosaL. RosaO. WijndalO. WijndalJ. BrandtJ. BrandtJ. MokioJ. MokioD. KlaassenD. KlaassenT. ArokodareT. ArokodareO. GloukhO. GloukhV. TsigankovV. Tsigankovteam-logoN. PolsterP. SchuursP. Schuursteam-logoG. BrasT. StormT. StormD. NejasmicD. NejasmicN. LebretonN. LebretonK. KersK. KersA. ThomasA. ThomasD. TadicD. TadicT. CheryT. CheryB. LinssenB. Linssen
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
4-3-3
Ajax

Starting XI

NEC Nijmegen

Manager

  • Michel
  • D. Schreuder

Ajax head into this fixture without five players. Daley Blind, Caio Henrique, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, and Anton Gaaei are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Michel's projected XI includes Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with a back line of Thilo Kehrer, Youri Baas, Lucas Rosa, and Owen Wijndal. Julian Brandt, Jorthy Mokio, and Davy Klaassen are set to operate in midfield, with Tolu Arokodare, Oscar Gloukh, and Viktor Tsigankov leading the attack.

NEC Nijmegen are also dealing with a significant number of absentees. Deveron Fonville, Gonzalo Crettaz, Philippe Sandler, Emre Mor, Bram Nuytinck, and Yassin Moslih are all ruled out through injury. Dick Schreuder's expected lineup features Nikolas Polster in goal, with Dusan Tadic and Bryan Linssen among the attacking options. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

AJX

AJX - Form

TEL
W0-4
PSV
L1-3
SIT
W1-5
WII
W5-1
EXC
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NEC

NEC - Form

FEY
L1-3
EXC
D2-2
CAM
L3-0
JUV
L5-0
GAE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Ajax have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Excelsior, while their best result in that run was a 5-1 victory over Willem II. They also won 1-5 away at Fortuna Sittard and 0-4 at Telstar, though a 1-3 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven stands as the low point of that stretch. Across those five games, Ajax scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

NEC Nijmegen's last five competitive matches produced one draw, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles, and they were beaten 3-0 by Cambuur and 1-3 by Feyenoord in the league. A 5-0 Europa League loss to Juventus also falls within the five-match window. NEC scored four goals and conceded 13 across those fixtures, a record that underlines their difficulties.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AjaxDrawNEC Nijmegen
1
3
1
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
1
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
1
FT
Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
2
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FT
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
0
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
3
FT
Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
1
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FT
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
2
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Ajax hosting NEC Nijmegen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Eredivisie, neither team has dominated, with the record showing one win for NEC, one win for Ajax, and three draws. NEC's standout result in that run was a 0-3 victory in Amsterdam in May 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
7610186+1219
W
D
W
W
W
2
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
86112610+1619
W
L
W
W
W
3
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
7520257+1817
W
W
W
D
W
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
7511157+816
W
W
W
D
W
5
AjaxAjaxAJX
7421219+1214
D
W
W
L
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
74121314-113
W
L
W
W
L
7
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
7322159+611
D
L
D
W
W
8
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
73221513+211
W
D
D
L
L
9
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
72411614+210
D
D
D
L
W
10
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
8233111109
L
W
D
L
D
11
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
72231213-18
D
L
D
L
W
12
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
71241017-75
L
L
D
L
D
13
TelstarTelstarTEL
7124512-75
L
D
L
D
L
14
CambuurCambuurCAM
71241019-95
D
W
D
L
L
15
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
71241124-135
L
W
D
L
D
16
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
7115620-144
L
L
D
L
W
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
7025717-102
D
L
L
D
L
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
7025620-142
L
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Ajax's fifth-place position means they are chasing the leading group and cannot afford to drop points at home, while NEC's 11th-place standing leaves them looking over their shoulder rather than upward, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations on each side.

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