International Coverage

How to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Eredivisie - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ajax head into this fixture without five players. Daley Blind, Caio Henrique, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, and Anton Gaaei are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Michel's projected XI includes Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with a back line of Thilo Kehrer, Youri Baas, Lucas Rosa, and Owen Wijndal. Julian Brandt, Jorthy Mokio, and Davy Klaassen are set to operate in midfield, with Tolu Arokodare, Oscar Gloukh, and Viktor Tsigankov leading the attack.

NEC Nijmegen are also dealing with a significant number of absentees. Deveron Fonville, Gonzalo Crettaz, Philippe Sandler, Emre Mor, Bram Nuytinck, and Yassin Moslih are all ruled out through injury. Dick Schreuder's expected lineup features Nikolas Polster in goal, with Dusan Tadic and Bryan Linssen among the attacking options. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Ajax have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Excelsior, while their best result in that run was a 5-1 victory over Willem II. They also won 1-5 away at Fortuna Sittard and 0-4 at Telstar, though a 1-3 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven stands as the low point of that stretch. Across those five games, Ajax scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

NEC Nijmegen's last five competitive matches produced one draw, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles, and they were beaten 3-0 by Cambuur and 1-3 by Feyenoord in the league. A 5-0 Europa League loss to Juventus also falls within the five-match window. NEC scored four goals and conceded 13 across those fixtures, a record that underlines their difficulties.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Ajax hosting NEC Nijmegen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Eredivisie, neither team has dominated, with the record showing one win for NEC, one win for Ajax, and three draws. NEC's standout result in that run was a 0-3 victory in Amsterdam in May 2025.

Standings

Ajax's fifth-place position means they are chasing the leading group and cannot afford to drop points at home, while NEC's 11th-place standing leaves them looking over their shoulder rather than upward, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations on each side.