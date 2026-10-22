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How to watch Ajax vs Atalanta with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and Atalanta will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ajax are managed by Michel, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atalanta head coach Maurizio Sarri also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Updates on availability and the projected XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Ajax have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 away win over FC Groningen in the Eredivisie, which followed their 2-1 Conference League defeat to Hajduk Split. Earlier in the run, Ajax drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen and beat Willem II 5-1, with a 2-2 draw against Excelsior also in that stretch. Across those five matches, Ajax have scored 14 goals and conceded seven.

Atalanta have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to AC Milan in Serie A, though before that they claimed a 3-1 Conference League win over Pafos FC and a 3-1 Serie A victory over Venezia. Their three defeats in this run came against AC Milan, Juventus, and Cagliari. Atalanta have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in recent history, both fixtures coming in the UEFA Champions League group stage in the 2020-21 season. The most recent of those meetings saw Atalanta win 1-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in December 2020, while the earlier encounter at the Gewiss Stadium in October 2020 ended 2-2. The series is therefore split, with one win apiece and a draw, and this Conference League fixture marks the first time the sides have met since that European campaign.

Standings

In the Conference League, Atalanta sit fourth while Ajax are placed 25th. Ajax's position means they are under immediate pressure to recover points after their opening defeat, while Atalanta will look to build on a strong start and extend the gap between themselves and the clubs below them.