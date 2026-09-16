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Europa League
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoBenfica
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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AC Milan vs Benfica: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Benfica
AC Milan
Benfica
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect

United States

ViX

ViX

Japan

WOWOW Live

WOWOW

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

Sport 1 CZ

Slovakia

Sport 1 SK

Sport 1 SK

Ireland

TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports

Puerto Rico

ViX

ViX

How to watch AC Milan vs Benfica with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Benfica will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Benfica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Benfica Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Ruben Amorim has not confirmed a probable lineup for this fixture, and no injury or suspension data has been provided for AC Milan ahead of the game. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

For Benfica, Marco Silva has similarly not released a projected XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

MUN
W2-4
TOR
W1-2
VEN
W2-0
JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BEN

BEN - Form

AGF
W1-3
EST
W2-1
MAR
W0-3
MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AC Milan have recorded two wins, two draws and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw against Lazio in Serie A, and they also drew 1-1 at Juventus in their previous league outing. Prior to those stalemates, Milan won back-to-back games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (1-2 away). Their only defeat in this run came against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly, losing 4-2. Across the five matches, Milan have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Benfica have won all five of their most recent matches. Their latest result was a 3-1 victory over Gil Vicente in the Liga Portugal, following a 4-0 win at Moreirense and a 3-0 win against Maritimo. They also beat Estoril 2-1 and defeated AGF 3-1 in Europa League qualification. Benfica have scored fifteen goals and conceded two across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawBenfica
1
2
0
Club Friendlies
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Champions League
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw in a friendly on August 8, 2009. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in the Champions League group stage on November 28, 2007, with AC Milan having won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September of the same year. Across the three recorded head-to-head matches, neither side holds a clear advantage, with one win for Milan, no wins for Benfica, and two draws.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both AC Milan and Benfica are currently positioned first in the Europa League table.

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