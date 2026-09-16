International Coverage

How to watch AC Milan vs Benfica with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Benfica will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ruben Amorim has not confirmed a probable lineup for this fixture, and no injury or suspension data has been provided for AC Milan ahead of the game. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

For Benfica, Marco Silva has similarly not released a projected XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

AC Milan have recorded two wins, two draws and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw against Lazio in Serie A, and they also drew 1-1 at Juventus in their previous league outing. Prior to those stalemates, Milan won back-to-back games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (1-2 away). Their only defeat in this run came against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly, losing 4-2. Across the five matches, Milan have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Benfica have won all five of their most recent matches. Their latest result was a 3-1 victory over Gil Vicente in the Liga Portugal, following a 4-0 win at Moreirense and a 3-0 win against Maritimo. They also beat Estoril 2-1 and defeated AGF 3-1 in Europa League qualification. Benfica have scored fifteen goals and conceded two across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw in a friendly on August 8, 2009. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in the Champions League group stage on November 28, 2007, with AC Milan having won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September of the same year. Across the three recorded head-to-head matches, neither side holds a clear advantage, with one win for Milan, no wins for Benfica, and two draws.

Standings

Both AC Milan and Benfica are currently positioned first in the Europa League table.