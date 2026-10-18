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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoAtalanta
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AC Milan vs Atalanta: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Atalanta
AC Milan
Atalanta
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Argentina

ESPN2 Argentina

ESPN Argentina

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

China

Migu

Migu Video

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

Sport 1 TV

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

TV 2 Play

Egypt

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Finland

MTV Katsomo

MTV Katsomo

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

ESPN2 Mexico

ESPN Mexico

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Norway

VG+

VG+

Poland

Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Eleven Sports Poland

Saudi Arabia

STC TV

stc tv

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Atalanta will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Atalanta Probable lineups

4-3-3
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
page.match.formation.title
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
4-2-3-1
M. MaignanM. MaignanP. EstupinanP. EstupinanS. PavlovicS. PavlovicK. De WinterK. De WinterM. GilaM. GilaL. ModricL. ModricY. MusahY. MusahA. RabiotA. RabiotG. RamosG. RamosC. PulisicC. PulisicA. CisseA. CisseM. CarnesecchiM. CarnesecchiL. BernasconiL. BernasconiT. KristensenT. KristensenD. ZappacostaD. ZappacostaS. KolasinacS. KolasinacN. ZalewskiN. ZalewskiM. PasalicM. PasalicEdersonEdersonC. De KetelaereC. De KetelaereJ. RoweJ. RoweG. ScamaccaG. Scamacca
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
4-3-3
AC Milan

Starting XI

Atalanta

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • M. Sarri

Amorim will be without Pietro Terracciano, who was sent off late in the Salzburg win, as well as Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia through injury. The projected XI points to Mike Maignan in goal, with Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter and Mario Gila forming the defensive unit alongside Adrien Rabiot. Yunus Musah, Pervis Estupinan, Diego Moreira, Samuel Chukwueze and Christian Pulisic are expected to support Gonçalo Ramos in attack.

Sarri faces a longer injury list, with Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou, Thomas Pompei, Giorgio Scalvini, Raoul Bellanova and Kamaldeen Sulemana all sidelined. Eljif Elmas is suspended, ruling him out after his Conference League appearance. The projected XI is expected to feature Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with Nikola Krstovic leading the attack and Charles De Ketelaere, Giacomo Raspadori — fitness permitting after his muscular concern against Pafos — and Jonathan Rowe operating behind him.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

LAZ
D2-2
BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATA

ATA - Form

ROM
L2-1
CGL
L1-2
JUV
L2-0
VEN
W3-1
PAF
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Milan head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, winning two, drawing two and losing one. Their most recent outing was the emphatic 4-0 victory over Salzburg in the Europa League, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo in Serie A. Earlier in the run, a 3-0 win over Lecce showed their attacking potential, though a 0-2 defeat to Benfica in Europe and a 2-2 draw with Lazio underline the inconsistency that has kept them from climbing higher in the table. Across those five games, Milan scored nine goals and conceded five.

Atalanta's recent form shows two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five. They beat Pafos 3-1 in the Conference League most recently and followed a 3-1 Serie A win over Venezia before that. The three losses — to Juventus (0-2), Cagliari (1-2) and Roma (2-1) — all came in the league, and Sarri's side have conceded in four of their last five matches. They scored eight goals across the five games but shipped seven, pointing to a defensive vulnerability that Milan will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawAtalanta
0
2
3
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
3
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-3 victory for Atalanta at San Siro in May 2026, a result that will give Sarri's players confidence heading back to Milan. Across the five previous encounters, Atalanta have won twice, Milan once, with two draws — a record that reflects the competitive balance between these clubs in recent seasons. The head-to-head goals tally across those five matches stands at nine for Atalanta and six for Milan.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
4
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Milan currently sit sixth while Atalanta are tenth, meaning the gap between the two sides is modest and a win for either could meaningfully shift their respective positions in the early-season table.

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