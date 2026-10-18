International Coverage

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 12:00 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Atalanta will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Amorim will be without Pietro Terracciano, who was sent off late in the Salzburg win, as well as Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia through injury. The projected XI points to Mike Maignan in goal, with Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter and Mario Gila forming the defensive unit alongside Adrien Rabiot. Yunus Musah, Pervis Estupinan, Diego Moreira, Samuel Chukwueze and Christian Pulisic are expected to support Gonçalo Ramos in attack.

Sarri faces a longer injury list, with Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou, Thomas Pompei, Giorgio Scalvini, Raoul Bellanova and Kamaldeen Sulemana all sidelined. Eljif Elmas is suspended, ruling him out after his Conference League appearance. The projected XI is expected to feature Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with Nikola Krstovic leading the attack and Charles De Ketelaere, Giacomo Raspadori — fitness permitting after his muscular concern against Pafos — and Jonathan Rowe operating behind him.

Form

Milan head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, winning two, drawing two and losing one. Their most recent outing was the emphatic 4-0 victory over Salzburg in the Europa League, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo in Serie A. Earlier in the run, a 3-0 win over Lecce showed their attacking potential, though a 0-2 defeat to Benfica in Europe and a 2-2 draw with Lazio underline the inconsistency that has kept them from climbing higher in the table. Across those five games, Milan scored nine goals and conceded five.

Atalanta's recent form shows two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five. They beat Pafos 3-1 in the Conference League most recently and followed a 3-1 Serie A win over Venezia before that. The three losses — to Juventus (0-2), Cagliari (1-2) and Roma (2-1) — all came in the league, and Sarri's side have conceded in four of their last five matches. They scored eight goals across the five games but shipped seven, pointing to a defensive vulnerability that Milan will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-3 victory for Atalanta at San Siro in May 2026, a result that will give Sarri's players confidence heading back to Milan. Across the five previous encounters, Atalanta have won twice, Milan once, with two draws — a record that reflects the competitive balance between these clubs in recent seasons. The head-to-head goals tally across those five matches stands at nine for Atalanta and six for Milan.

Standings

In Serie A, Milan currently sit sixth while Atalanta are tenth, meaning the gap between the two sides is modest and a win for either could meaningfully shift their respective positions in the early-season table.