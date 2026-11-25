How to watch Abha vs Al Shabab with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 26 Nov 2026 - 10:05 Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

Abha host Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League fixture at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

The home side arrive in difficult shape. Abha sit 18th in the table and have not won in their last five league games, a run that has produced two draws and three defeats.

Teo Pirija's team were held 1-1 by Al Ittihad on their most recent outing. Before that came back-to-back losses to Al-Faisaly and Neom SC, and Abha failed to score in both.

Al Shabab come in with far better momentum. Thomas Letsch's side are 10th and won 6-1 against Al Ahli in their latest match, a result that stands out in a run of three wins and two draws.

The visitors have also scored freely on the road, including a 3-1 win at Al Fateh. That form gives Abha a hard test as they look for their first league victory in this spell.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time and how to follow the match.

Team news & squads