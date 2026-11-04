How to watch Abha vs Al Shabab with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 10:10 Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

Al Shabab travel to Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium to face Abha in the Saudi Pro League, arriving on the back of one of the most talked-about results of the season.

Thomas Letsch's side demolished Al Ahli 6-1 last Friday in a performance that sent shockwaves through Saudi football. Yannick Carrasco scored a hat-trick, Ricardo Matias added a brace, and Roger Martinez converted from the spot as Shabab turned the match into a rout.

That result has dominated headlines all week, with Al Ahli's managerial situation thrown into turmoil and Shabab's official social media channels rubbing salt into the wound with a string of pointed posts. Letsch's men arrive in Abha with real momentum and confidence.

Abha, meanwhile, are in desperate form. Damir Buric's side sit bottom of the Saudi Pro League table and have won none of their last five matches, collecting just two points from draws against Al Ittihad and Al Diriyah. Their most recent defeat came at home against Al Ittihad, a 1-1 draw that flattered them after three straight losses.

Shabab sit tenth in the standings and will be looking to push further up the table with a win here. For Abha, survival is the only conversation that matters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Saudi Pro League fixture.

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