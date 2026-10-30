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How to watch Abha vs Al Ittihad with a VPN
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International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Algeria
Thmanyah
Bahrain
Thmanyah
Chad
Thmanyah
Djibouti
Thmanyah
Egypt
Thmanyah
Iraq
Thmanyah
Jordan
Thmanyah
Kuwait
Thmanyah
Lebanon
Thmanyah
Libya
Thmanyah
Mauritania
Thmanyah
Morocco
Thmanyah
Oman
Thmanyah
Palestine
Thmanyah
Puerto Rico
FOX Deportes
Qatar
Thmanyah
Saudi Arabia
Thmanyah
Somalia
Thmanyah
Sudan
Thmanyah
Syria
Thmanyah
Tunisia
Thmanyah
United Arab Emirates
Thmanyah
United States (USA)
FOX Deportes
Yemen
Thmanyah
Comoros
Thmanyah
Match Preview
Al Ittihad travel to Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium to face Abha in the Saudi Pro League, with the Jeddah club sitting fourth in the table and looking to consolidate their position among the division's leading sides.
Abha are in serious trouble. The hosts have lost four of their last five league matches and sit bottom of the Saudi Pro League standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to approach without urgency.
For Al Ittihad, momentum is on their side. Jens Wissing's men arrive off the back of a dramatic 2-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, a result that showed the club's capacity to fight back when behind.
That resilience has been a thread running through their recent domestic form too. Three consecutive Saudi Pro League wins — including a 4-1 dismantling of Al-Ettifaq — suggest a team building rhythm at a useful moment in the season.
Abha's coach Damir Buric faces a stern test of his squad's resolve. With no wins in their last five and a goal difference that reflects a side struggling to compete, the pressure on the home bench is significant.
Read on below for full details on how to watch Abha vs Al Ittihad, including kick-off time and the latest team news.
Team news & squads
Abha vs Al Ittihad Probable lineups
Manager
- D. Buric