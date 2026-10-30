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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAbha
Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
team-logoAl Ittihad
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Abha vs Al Ittihad
Abha
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League

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International Coverage

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Yemen

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Comoros

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Match Preview

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Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12
Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

Al Ittihad travel to Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium to face Abha in the Saudi Pro League, with the Jeddah club sitting fourth in the table and looking to consolidate their position among the division's leading sides.

Abha are in serious trouble. The hosts have lost four of their last five league matches and sit bottom of the Saudi Pro League standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to approach without urgency.

For Al Ittihad, momentum is on their side. Jens Wissing's men arrive off the back of a dramatic 2-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, a result that showed the club's capacity to fight back when behind.

That resilience has been a thread running through their recent domestic form too. Three consecutive Saudi Pro League wins — including a 4-1 dismantling of Al-Ettifaq — suggest a team building rhythm at a useful moment in the season.

Abha's coach Damir Buric faces a stern test of his squad's resolve. With no wins in their last five and a goal difference that reflects a side struggling to compete, the pressure on the home bench is significant.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Abha vs Al Ittihad, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

Abha vs Al Ittihad Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Buric

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