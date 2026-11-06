How to watch Aberdeen vs Hibernian with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premiership - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen host Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium in a Scottish Premiership fixture that pits two sides sitting in the bottom half of the table against each other.

Stephen Robinson's Aberdeen arrive at this game in poor form, having lost three of their last five league matches. A 3-1 win over St. Mirren offered brief respite, but defeats to Falkirk and Dundee United have followed, and a League Cup exit at the hands of Rangers has compounded a difficult run.

Hibernian, managed by Marink Reedijk, have struggled to build momentum in the Premiership. They have lost three of their last five league outings, including defeats to Celtic, Falkirk, and Dundee United, though a draw with St. Mirren last time out showed some resilience.

The head-to-head record between these clubs in recent seasons has been competitive, with both sides having taken points off each other at Pittodrie. Aberdeen will be looking to use home advantage to arrest their slide.

With both clubs sitting in the lower reaches of the Premiership standings, this is a fixture that carries real significance for either side's ambitions of climbing the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen vs Hibernian, including kick-off time, team news, and form.

Team news & squads