Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best for Inter Miami on Saturday night into Sunday. The 39-year-old playmaker, who said a grand farewell to the Argentina national team last week, scored twice in a 4-0 home win over DC United.

Luis Suárez put Inter Miami 1-0 and 2-0 up in the first half before Messi struck twice after the break. Suárez set up Messi's first, and the forward tucked it into the right-hand corner from close range.

Messi then drove into the DC United penalty area for the 4-0 before calmly finishing into the right-hand corner again. Inter Miami's fans loved it as they watched their side climb to second place in MLS.

That result is a major boost for Inter Miami, who had gone five straight matches without a win in the MLS Eastern Conference. The gap to leaders Nashville SC is no fewer than 14 points.

Messi also capped a successful week on the international stage. The 2022 world champion said farewell as an Argentina international, with the national team facing Benin. Messi converted a penalty and also provided two assists.

Malacia debut

Tyrell Malacia made his debut for FC Cincinnati. The left-back played 72 minutes against Atlanta United, who were beaten 3-1. Malacia left Manchester United last summer on a free transfer and recently signed for the American club.

At 27, Malacia signed a contract with Cincinnati until 30 June 2027. The wing-back previously played in the Netherlands for Feyenoord and PSV.