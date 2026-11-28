Share Follow GOAL on Google

Defending champions Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have been eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs after suffering a 1-0 Game 2 defeat to the Columbus Crew. Following the Round One sweep, Herons head coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez rejected the "failure" label despite his star-studded roster failing to score across both games.

Advertisement

Messi and Inter Miami suffer shock Round One sweep

Defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami have crashed out of the 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One, suffering a 1-0 Game 2 defeat to the Columbus Crew on Friday night at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Santi Rodriguez struck a 92nd-minute winner from an Anass Zaroury cross to complete a stunning Best-of-3 series sweep after Columbus routed 10-man Miami 3-0 in Game 1 at Nu Stadium.

The result ended Miami's bid to become the first back-to-back MLS Cup winner since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12 and echoed their early 2024 postseason exit to Atlanta United. "I’m very sad about this disappointment, like everyone else," head coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez told reporters. "But this goes on. We have to lift our heads up."

'The word failure is too strong' for Messi and Co.

Despite scoring a league-best 80 regular-season goals—led by Messi's 26 goals and 17 assists—Miami were shut out twice in a row. Stars including Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro, and German Berterame could not find a breakthrough, with Casemiro seeing a goal disallowed and Berterame missing from point-blank range.

"That’s how this goes. When you lose at this stage having the best player in the world [Messi], it’s normal for everyone to start using the word ‘failure’," Gonzalez said. "But I’ll say it again: the word ‘failure’ is very different when you don’t try. This wasn’t about names but rather performance. I think the team played well today, beyond our unfortunate elimination."

Advertisement Advertisement

Gonzalez reflects on short tenure after September trophy

Gonzalez took charge just two months ago, kicking off his spell by guiding Inter Miami to the Campeones Cup title in September—the club's fourth trophy since Messi arrived in 2023. While Messi remains poised to clinch a historic third straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, the Argentine coach insisted an early exit does not define his squad's effort.

Related Topics

"I’ve been in charge for two months, and for me, the word ‘failure’ is too strong in life. This is soccer," Gonzalez added. "… And that's what soccer has: sometimes it’s your turn, sometimes not. Now, it’s our turn to be left out."

Offseason questions loom while Columbus march on

While interim head coach Laurent Courtois and the surging Crew advance to face either the New England Revolution or Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals next weekend, Inter Miami enter an unexpectedly early offseason.

Advertisement

With Messi, Suarez, De Paul, and Casemiro all left empty-handed in their title defense, Miami must regroup after seeing another regular-season juggernaut fall short in Round One.