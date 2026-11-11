At home to Greece on Friday, the Netherlands resume their Nations League campaign. Xavi must choose who starts in place of injured captain Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 20:45, with live coverage on NPO3.

Van Dijk and Brobbey withdrew from the Netherlands squad on Monday. Xavi will not call up replacements for the defender and striker, and will face the Greeks with 23 players.

In goal, Bart Verbruggen gets the start after performing superbly for Brighton & Hove Albion. Jurriën Timber and Arsenal are top of the Premier League, and he will start at right-back. He gets the nod over Denzel Dumfries, who José Mourinho is keeping on the bench at Real Madrid.

Ian Maatsen starts on the left as Micky van de Ven moves into the centre. Jan Paul van Hecke is the Netherlands' other centre-back. Away to Greece, the Netherlands overturned a 2-0 deficit to claim a point (2-2).

Fit again after last playing for the Netherlands at the World Cup, Frenkie de Jong goes straight into the starting XI. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders complete the Dutch midfield on Friday at the ArenA.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE

Mexx Meerdink impressed during the previous international break, but Donyell Malen starts up front. Crysencio Summerville has become a certainty on the right, while Cody Gakpo must provide a threat from the left.

Probable Netherlands starting XI: Verbruggen; Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Maatsen; De Jong, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.