To make full use of Los Blancos' huge attacking potential, the Portuguese coach is reportedly planning to revive the Bernabeu's old transition game. According to information from the Spanish sports newspaper, Mourinho's blueprint puts particular emphasis on the effective understanding Güler had already built with Kylian Mbappe at the start of last season.

That tactical idea follows a tried and tested pattern. At Real Madrid, Mbappe fills the same role Cristiano Ronaldo once made his own. Internally, meanwhile, the 21-year-old Güler is seen as the ideal option to take on the tasks Özil mastered so brilliantly during his three years in white.

Spanish media have been making that comparison for a while. It has followed Güler since his €30 million move from Fenerbahce to Madrid in the summer of 2023. Along with their shared Turkish roots, both players stand out for progressive passing, outstanding vision in tight spaces and the ability to unlock deep defences with the decisive ball.

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How is Jose Mourinho planning with Arda Güler at Real Madrid?

That Mourinho is the man back in charge only adds to the talk. The 63-year-old was, after all, the coach who got the very best out of Özil during his first spell at Real Madrid.

Since arriving in the Spanish capital, Güler has not stood still, but a regular starting place in this star-studded squad has remained out of reach. He has been used across the right wing, the right half-space and, at times, in deep build-up play, which at least underlined his tactical flexibility.

Now Mourinho wants to get the most out of this type of player, one whose biggest strengths are combination play and creativity. Mundo Deportivo leaves open whether the head coach, who is currently working intensively on the squad structure, has already presented that plan internally.

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Mourinho's plan with Arda Güler: "Mesut Özil 2.0"

Pre-season timing helps the project. Because of the Turkish national team's early World Cup exit, Güler returns without the burden of a long international campaign. That gives Mourinho the rare chance to work continuously with the midfielder on the training ground before the competitive matches begin.

As a result, Güler now has the chance to stake a lasting claim to a clearly defined leading role in the system. For Mourinho, pre-season is the testing ground to find out whether the role in the mould of "Mesut Özil 2.0", as the newspaper describes it, really produces the desired results. Güler has already hinted in the past that he has the natural qualities for it.