Just before the Old Lady's 5-0 Europa League win against NEC Nijmegen from the Netherlands, the Italian made his feelings on Woltemade clear. "He was not particularly in good shape when he arrived. He still needs to be built up first. We have to let him play. He and Kolo Muani can also play together," said Spalletti, adding: "But I need a real alternative for the attack during the game."

In the hours that followed, both the Germany international, who made it 3-0 from the penalty spot, and Kolo Muani, who made it 5-0 after coming on as a substitute, scored their first goal of the season. For Woltemade in particular, the goal came as a relief, after the Italian press had only a few days earlier judged him harshly. "He still has a lot to learn and has to get used to the level of the Italian league," wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport after Juve's first defeat of the season, a 3-2 loss to US Sassuolo.

Against Nijmegen, Woltemade made the starting line-up for the first time after joining Turin on loan from Newcastle United in the summer. In the 35th minute, he then had reason to celebrate after a remarkable gesture from his team-mate Nico Gonzalez. The Argentine, who also has a past with VfB Stuttgart, demonstratively pressed the ball into the German's hands before the kick was taken and ran his hand encouragingly through his team-mate's hair. Spalletti answered with warm applause from the touchline, while all his team-mates celebrated with him.

How did Luciano Spalletti and the press react to Nick Woltemade's goal?

"He lives for moments like these. Hopefully this is a new beginning," said Spalletti after the final whistle. "Woltemade's first goal gives him self-confidence. The new man at Juve can now really kick on," said Gazzetta dello Sport. According to Corriere della Sera, the fans greeted the "perfect penalty like a relief".

"Woltemade battles and stays ice-cool with his first penalty," was the verdict of Corriere dello Sport. His first start had been "really promising". Woltemade enjoyed the game: "Winning at home is always positive, and it was a nice evening," said the 24-year-old. "But I'm still not entirely satisfied with my performances. I still want to improve in order to help my team."

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Germany team: Was Nick Woltemade nominated by Jürgen Klopp?

After the Sassuolo defeat, Spalletti had still indicated that nothing was likely to change for the time being about Woltemade's place on the bench. The 24-year-old first had to reach the necessary level of fitness. Against Nijmegen, he ultimately stayed on the pitch for 83 minutes and took the next step in his search for top form before facing Atalanta Bergamo on Sunday.

Maybe Spalletti will now put that idea into practice and start Woltemade and Kolo Muani together, or wait until after the XXL international break, when Woltemade may have gained further self-confidence. The tall attacking player is in Jürgen Klopp's second squad for the two later Nations League matches against Serbia (1 October) and Greece (4 October), as the new Germany coach announced, of all days, on the day of Woltemade's first goal.

Previously, Woltemade was already part of Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad, but hardly played a role after his move worth more than €75 million because of his lack of playing time at Newcastle. The arrival of German coach Matthias Jaissle also changed nothing about his difficult situation with the Magpies, although he had even previously sought talks with VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß. The loan move to Juve was the consequence.