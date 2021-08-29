'Like a dream' - De Gea delighted with Ronaldo return for Man Utd

The ex-Juventus star is expected to finalise his move in the coming days and United's players have been reacting to his impending arrival

David de Gea said Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is "like a dream" as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad prepare to welcome the Portugal international back to the club.

Ronaldo is expected to be officially confirmed as a United player in the coming days after the final paperwork is sorted, and he’ll then head off on international duty before joining up with his team-mates at their Carrington training base.

The transfer came out of the blue on Friday afternoon after Ronaldo departed Juventus, and the United dressing room can’t wait for him to arrive.

What was said?

United goalkeeper David de Gea told Sky Sports: “It’s like a dream for all the Manchester United fans, for us. To have him back it is going to be great, you can feel in the atmosphere. Hopefully he can bring something special as well to make the team even better. It’s great to have him.”

Paul Pogba added: “Everybody knows [what he brings]. He’s already a legend in this club and he’s coming back, so obviously it’s huge for us, for the club.

"He’s going to bring his experience, his quality and obviously when he comes the level goes up. We’re really pleased he’s coming but the most important today is the win so when he comes we keep this mentality of winning, and keep winning.”

When could Ronaldo debut?

Solskjaer said he hopes to get Ronaldo playing "as soon as possible," with United’s next game at home to Newcastle on September 11. Ronaldo will join up with Portugal this week for three games with the final one in Azerbaijan on September 7.

What does his arrival mean for other players?

It is understood there are no plans to terminate Edinson Cavani’s contract despite Ronaldo’s arrival but his transfer could see the departure of a couple other players. Amad Diallo is expected to go out on loan while Solskjaer would not rule out a late loan move for Dan James either.

He said: “I'm not going to discuss individual players and names, there have been a couple of enquiries for some of our players and with the signing of Cristiano we may give less playing time to a few. Dan is a Man Utd player at the moment.”

