The Athletic revealed a few days ago that ManCity had been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations and Financial Fair Play rules. Along with a points deduction and a heavy fine, several enforced relegations are also said to be on the table. Those draconian punishments are said to be hard to avoid.

Titles they have won could also allegedly be stripped. There are said to be sound arguments for all of ManCity's results between 2009 and 2018, the period covered by the investigation, to be declared null and void.

On talkSPORT Breakfast, Mills, who himself wore the Skyblues shirt for five years, has now weighed in on the allegations. If it were up to him, City would face a draconian punishment.

"For every season in which they cheated, they should be given a massive points deduction for every coming season. So if they cheated for nine years, they should be docked 20 points in each of the next nine years. Let's see what they can still do then," said Mills.

He wants no part, however, of a simple enforced relegation to the second division. The club have the financial muscle to win promotion again after just one year in the lower tier and go straight back to challenging at the top.

"I've just heard from a fan: 'That would be great for the second division'. No, it wouldn't. City would go straight back up, which would mean that instead of two places for (automatic) promotion (from the Championship), only one would still be available." It would not even make financial sense for the second-tier clubs. "You only play Manchester City twice in a season, so you're not going to generate huge revenue."

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How will the Premier League decide on Manchester City?

How the league will ultimately decide remains to be seen. "There is no fair and just system because it goes back so far, and it will become very, very difficult because other clubs will then complain that they were disadvantaged and relegated - how do you sort that out?" Mills believes

Meanwhile, The Athletic report that several Premier League clubs instructed leading lawyers some time ago to examine possible claims as part of the proceedings against the Skyblues. Put simply, if disadvantages are established, those clubs would be entitled to compensation payments amounting to millions. According to the Sun, the sum could come to a whopping €616 million.

Even then, the clubs could only take legal action after the appeals process has been concluded. ManCity are expected to lodge an appeal. According to the Guardian, the process could drag on for months or even years.