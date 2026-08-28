Lequincio Zeefuik makes a huge impression and guides Fortuna past FC Groningen

Fortuna Sittard won away at FC Groningen on Friday evening: 2-3. Lequincio Zeefuik led the way with a magnificent goal and a fine assist.

Fortuna Sittard struck inside the opening quarter of an hour in Groningen. Lecquinio Zeefuik sent Thijmen Blokzijl the wrong way with a feint in the penalty area, then pulled the ball back perfectly for Mohamed Ihattaren. The midfielder hit it first time and found the net.

That lead did not last long. After a magnificent kick from Etienne Vaessen, Thom van Bergen turned away from his man and played it on to Jorg Schreuders, who then found David van der Werff: 1-1.

Soon after that, the Limburg side were back in front. This time Zeefuik got the goal himself. He raced in behind Groningen's defence and brilliantly lofted the ball over Vaessen.

After the break, Groningen improved. The Pride of the North went close several times. Thom van Bergen, for instance, headed a cross against the post.

Tika de Jonge then sent a header just wide of the wrong side of the post. Fortuna made them pay and moved 1-3 ahead.

Edouard Michut won the ball with a press in midfield for the Limburg side. The Frenchman found Anthony Descotte, who scored from just outside the box.

Late on, FC Groningen looked to have a penalty, but the VAR put a stop to it. Substitute Ondrejka was indeed brought down, but he was offside.

Three minutes from time, FC Groningen did pull one back. Justin Hubner tried to head the ball back to goalkeeper Mathijs Branderhorst, but he had just stepped forward, sending the ball over him and into his own net: 2-3.

With the win, Fortuna are now fifth in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, with 7 points from 4 matches. FC Groningen are sixth, with 6 points from 4 matches.