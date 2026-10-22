Bayern Munich have been dealt a heavy blow. Colombian winger Luis Diaz suffered a minor tear in the fibres of his left hamstring during Wednesday's clash against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Bavarian club confirmed the injury, and German newspaper "Bild" reported that the MRI scan showed it to be more serious than first feared. The player will be out for at least a month.

Read also

Analysis: Bayern Munich and Arsenal do not acknowledge absences, and Kompany changes his skin with ease

Mbappe equals Zidane and closes in on Benzema's record

According to "Bild", the Colombian international could be sidelined for anywhere between one month and six weeks, depending on how his recovery progresses.

Diaz is set to miss Bayern's matches against Freiburg, Magdeburg, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Mainz, along with Colombia's two games during the upcoming international break in November. Doubts also hang over his availability for the fixtures against Cologne, Lille and Hamburg once the break ends.

He had come on as a substitute against Arsenal, only to be forced off in the final minutes of a match that ended 2-2. Muscular problems had already been troubling him before kick-off, which is why coach Vincent Kompany left him out of the starting line-up.

The medical tests sparked fresh concern over the length of his absence, with initial estimates having painted a far rosier picture.



