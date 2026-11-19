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Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa has been producing impressive performances for German side Leipzig since the start of the current season, and the 21-year-old's form has caught the eye of a number of Europe's leading clubs, who are monitoring his development with a view to signing him.

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The Norwegian winger has 6 goals and 8 assists in 15 matches across all competitions, making him one of the German side's standout attacking players.

Arsenal are at the front of the queue, and reports suggest the English club could move for him in the upcoming winter transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking options.

But according to "Bulinews", Leipzig have no intention of letting Nusa go in January. They want to keep their Norwegian winger until at least the end of the season.

Leipzig had reportedly set a fee of 80 million euros for a future sale, but even that figure may not be enough to persuade them to let him go.

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Leipzig hold the cards. Nusa's contract runs until 2029, which gives them control over his future and means they're under no pressure to rush into accepting any offer.

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His numbers show how far he has come this season. He has already been involved in 11 Bundesliga goals, more than his total goal contributions in either of his first two seasons in the competition, when he managed only 7 in each campaign.

Nusa spoke about his strong start in comments to the German website last September, after Leipzig's 5-0 win over Hamburg in the Bundesliga, insisting he believed in his abilities and always wanted to help his team.

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He said at the time: "I always believe in my abilities. Maybe last season I did not achieve the numbers I deserved, but I work hard and I always try to help the team and score as many goals as possible."

Arsenal have made an exceptional start, winning 9 of their first 10 Premier League matches. Goals have been harder to come by, though. Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka top the club's league scoring charts with just 3 apiece.

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They have won 6 league games by a single goal, and Havertz has been caught offside 15 times, more than any other player in the competition.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scored 21 goals in all competitions last season but has struggled for form and started only once in the league this term. So Arsenal are looking to sign a striker in the winter transfer window to mount a serious challenge in the Premier League and the Champions League.

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The London club had hoped to land Nusa, but Leipzig's refusal to sell in January makes the deal far harder to complete.