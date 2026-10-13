In his debut season following his €18 million move from PSV Eindhoven, he had scored three competitive goals by October, but injuries and dips in form have held him back since then. He has gone almost exactly a year without a goal contribution for the Saxons and missed their last three Bundesliga matches.

Bakayoko missed Leipzig's two matches before the extended international break and their first after it. Coach Martin Demichelis has now confirmed his absence was a disciplinary measure.

"He made a small mistake. But that stays between us. We spoke, and he trained normally on Sunday. I've already forgotten what he did. The matter is settled," the Argentinian said ahead of Tuesday evening's Champions League match against Bakayoko's former club.

Will Johan Bakayoko become a transfer flop at RB Leipzig?

Bakayoko has arrived late for mandatory appointments in Leipzig on several occasions, according to Bild. RB do not doubt his footballing qualities despite his difficult start, but they are concerned about the winger's lack of focus.

On Monday, Bakayoko reportedly provided another example. He arrived at Leipzig's training ground in his private car rather than his company car, so he was not allowed to park in the training centre's courtyard.

The 23-year-old is now at a low point in a career that began so promisingly in Eindhoven. Bakayoko has been waiting for a Belgium national team call-up since November 2024. Even after the World Cup, he appears to have no role for the time being under new coach Mark van Bommel. He was not selected for the Nations League matches.

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RB Leipzig: Is Martin Demichelis already in the firing line?

With Bakayoko absent for disciplinary reasons, RB bounced back from their mixed start to the season after the international break, sweeping aside Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0. The win gave Demichelis a particular boost amid reports he was already under pressure.

Reports of unrest in Leipzig over Demichelis had previously emerged, with Julian Nagelsmann's name increasingly mentioned behind the scenes. But that was never the case, Klopp's successor Roger Schmidt recently made clear on ZDF's Aktuelles Sportstudio.

Now the Saxons must try to put their disastrous start in the Champions League right on Tuesday. Leipzig began the league phase with a 4-1 thrashing at Como.



