"Leao, negative influence": the Portuguese replies again on social media: "You are lying"

Another exchange on X involving Leao. The AC Milan number 10, who still looks set to leave, hit back at a sports page that had reported this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport story claiming Amorim wants to sell the Portuguese forward because he sees him as a negative presence in the dressing room: "Ruben Amorim considers Rafael Leão to be capable of having a negative influence inside the AC Milan dressing room. It is believed that the Portuguese coach has concerns about the player’s impact on the environment," the post reads, repeating the story from the pink paper.





Leao then gave his usual response: "Maybe it’s you who are (a problem, ed.) because you are lying".