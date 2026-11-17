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Juventus are set to make a €40 million bid for Kenneth Taylor this coming winter, according to Rome-based Il Messaggero.

Juventus are not alone in their interest in Taylor. The usually well-informed Rome-based outlet says Premier League clubs are also considering a winter move.

Taylor joined Lazio from Ajax last winter for €17 million. The midfielder has impressed since arriving.

Juventus already want to prise him away from the Serie A leaders. They are preparing a bid of no less than €40 million.

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A move looks unlikely, though. The board have assured coach Gennaro Gattuso they will not let any key players leave this winter, especially while the club cannot bring in new signings.

The 24-year-old playmaker could double his salary at Juventus, though he would gain little in sporting terms right now.

Lazio top Serie A with 29 points from eleven matches. Juventus sit seventh with just 18 points.

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Taylor has started every Lazio Serie A match. He has scored two goals and supplied two assists so far.

Ajax would pocket a tidy sum if Taylor moves to Juventus. Lazio would make a €23 million profit on a €40 million transfer, with ten per cent of that (€2.3 million) going to the Amsterdam club.