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Kenneth Taylor has made an excellent start to the season at Lazio. The 24-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from several top European clubs, but he won't leave in January.

Italian media reported the interest last week , and Taylor has now confirmed it. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he says he knows other clubs are interested but has no plans to pursue a move for now.

"It's all true, my agents told me," the Dutchman says of the interest from Juventus and several Premier League clubs. Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Brentford are currently being linked with Taylor.

"But I've already said that I'm not even thinking about leaving in January. I want to stay. I came here to help Lazio return to the Champions League," says Taylor.

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Lazio sit top of Serie A. Taylor plays an important role in Gennaro Gattuso's side, and the club have no intention of selling him.

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Even an offer of €40 million would not be enough, according to the Italian media. Lazio are already considering improving Taylor's contract to ward off other clubs.

Taylor's current deal runs until 2030, but he reportedly earns 'only' €2 million a year. His recent progress could earn him a pay rise.

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Taylor joined from Ajax in January. An angry Gattuso sent him off the training pitch in July, but he has since become a key player in the side.

That has also brought him back into contention for the Netherlands. He made coach Xavi Hernández's squad for the October international break but missed out a month later. According to Xavi, leaving Taylor out was 'his hardest decision'.