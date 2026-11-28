Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback in the Spanish title race.

Jose Mourinho's star-studded side saw their ten-match winning run in competitive football end with a 2-1 (1-0) defeat to Deportivo Alaves in front of stunned fans at the Bernabeu. Real missed the chance to draw level on points with league leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona, at least for now.

The third defeat of the season also sent Real below city rivals Atletico, who had handed them their previous loss on 20 September.

Atletico had earlier won 3-2 (3-1) away to Elche, moving to 34 points, one more than Real. Barcelona (36) and coach Hansi Flick travel to Deportivo A Coruna on Sunday (4.15pm/DAZN).

Advertisement Advertisement

Jude Bellingham initially wins a penalty

Toni Martinez (22) and Angel Perez (61) struck for Alaves in a huge upset. Kylian Mbappe scored for Real (69), while Jude Bellingham received a second yellow card for a dive in the penalty area (88). Referee Cesar Soto Grado initially awarded a penalty but reversed his decision after reviewing the video footage, showing the Real Madrid star his second yellow card of the match.

LaLiga Matches Valencia vs Osasuna ExpressVPN

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona ExpressVPN

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla ExpressVPN

Espanyol vs Getafe ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid ExpressVPN











The referee apparently judged that Bellingham went down in a challenge with Alaves' Nicolas Valentini without any involvement from his opponent.