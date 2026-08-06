Lars Unnerstall must seriously fear for his starting place at FC Twente

It remains highly uncertain whether Lars Unnerstall will still be FC Twente's first-choice goalkeeper this season. The 36-year-old German now has competition from Joël Drommel, 29, and coach John van den Brom is not yet ready to offer any clarity.

Twente enjoyed a dream night on Thursday, thrashing Slovak side FC DAC 1904 6-0. That has turned next week's return leg in the third qualifying round of the Conference League into little more than a formality.

Whether Unnerstall or Drommel starts then remains unclear, but the more immediate question is who gets the nod this weekend. The Tukkers begin their Eredivisie season on Sunday at the Abe Lenstra Stadion against sc Heerenveen.

So far this season, Unnerstall has started all of Twente's official matches, including Thursday's win. The key change is that Drommel, unveiled this week, was on the bench and is pushing for the experienced keeper's place.

At the press conference, Voetbal International asked Van den Brom whether clarity would come soon. "I don't know. Joël is a very good goalkeeper, but Lars is too."

"Today Lars again makes a few fine saves at crucial moments. He has never disappointed me and Joël has only been at the club for two days. In that respect too, we look at what we need for each match and how the goalkeepers recover."

"I understand that goalkeepers are not normally rotated, but actually that could well be done. I am not making a decision yet. They can sort it out between themselves", Van den Brom said.

For years, Unnerstall has been seen as Twente's dependable first-choice goalkeeper at De Grolsch Veste. Even so, he knows Drommel is coming off an excellent season for Sparta Rotterdam, is seven years younger and already has a history with Twente (2015 - 2021).

Elsewhere, Van den Brom appeared to have less trouble making up his mind at striker. Sam Lammers was Twente's first-choice forward last season, but has now been demoted to third-choice striker.