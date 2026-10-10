Laporta: Real Madrid have lost their prestige, status and credibility, and this is when Raphinha will return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has launched a scathing attack on Real Madrid over their stance on the Negreira case and their institutional relationships across football and basketball. The Spanish giants, he insists, are losing their standing and credibility both at home and abroad.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Laporta spent Saturday morning in the town of Sitges, where he was honoured, before speaking to the gathered media. He went after Real Madrid over the Negreira case and their absence from certain institutional meetings in sporting circles, saying: "In Madrid they talk about other matters to divert attention".

First, the Barcelona president celebrated the fine spell the Catalan club are enjoying. "We are enjoying football and the club, and we are respected worldwide. We have 9 players in the squad who were crowned World Cup winners, a team that captures hearts, and players who are role models for others, and we receive praise from everywhere. In Madrid they try to belittle all of that," he said.

Laporta then returned to Real Madrid's position on the Negreira case. "I will not stop repeating that we faced an attempt to condemn us before our trial. It is now becoming clear that there was nothing to what we were accused of. This case will end with Barcelona's acquittal. And the people who have consistently and persistently tried to harm Barcelona's image will have to correct their positions," he said.

"They continue to prolong the judicial investigations as much as possible to keep this case alive, but it will not reach any conclusion," he added. "The aim is to undermine Barcelona's credibility. And I do not believe they are doing it in good faith".

Real Madrid's absence from the institutional meetings of the European Club Association and the Euroleague Basketball association also drew his fire. "This reveals a lot about the mentality of a club that is losing its prestige, its standing and its credibility at the local, national and international levels. This is clear. They are adopting a stance marked by a great deal of arrogance and conceit, and they know best what they are doing. They should have reconsidered their position," he explained.

Lamine and the Ballon d'Or

With voting for the Ballon d'Or now closed, Laporta threw his public backing behind Lamine Yamal. "It would be fair for him to win it. He produced a wonderful season and was crowned with very important titles, such as the league and the World Cup. He deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He feels that, and I think it is good that he expresses his opinion. He is a very frank and very direct person, and he is still young in age. That must always be taken into account. I would be very happy if he won it. We shall see how things go, as there is absolute secrecy surrounding the results, and we are waiting," he said.

He continued: "Yamal is full of enthusiasm to express his footballing abilities when he plays, and his potential and his achievements are appreciated. He has great enthusiasm despite his young age, and I understand that he expresses his opinion at times".

"There is a kind of rivalry, something that did not happen to this extent with Messi and Cristiano," he went on. "For me, Messi should always have won, but they did not announce their candidacy in this way. We should not blow the matter out of proportion. It is a human reaction from a 19-year-old young man who will make history".

Raphinha ready to face Paris

Laporta closed by voicing his regret over Raphinha's injury while on duty with Brazil. "He got injured, then came back and recovered here. The doctors say he will be available to take part in the Paris match. These are circumstances we have to accept," he said.

He concluded: "This represents significant harm to the club, as it is almost like a pre-season period. We will not be able to change this situation during the current year. We have to fight with the players available to us. We knew that in advance, and we were ready".



