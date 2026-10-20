Laporta: I will talk about Real Madrid tomorrow, there are intriguing details in the Guler case

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has billed his side's clash with Paris Saint-Germain as the best match on offer anywhere in Europe, insisting the two most in-form teams on the continent are about to go head to head.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Laporta led a Barcelona delegation to meet PSG officials this afternoon at Pavillon Ledoyen, one of the French capital's most prestigious restaurants. The two boards sat down for an official lunch.

Laporta spoke on arrival: "It is the best match that can be played in Europe, between the two most in-form teams, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain."

He added: "The most important thing is the near present. Sunday's match is extremely important, because we are competing for a lot in the league. Today, each team will be able to know its true level compared to the level of European football. We are the best two teams at the moment."

Injuries came up next, and the Barcelona chief refused to lean on them. "There is no room for excuses, these are circumstances that happen. They are also missing Nuno Mendes. We have Eric Garcia and Koundé injured, but I know that Flick has already looked for solutions so that the impact of these absences does not show."

Great talent will light up the tie, he argued, praising two sides who put the collective above individual brilliance and two outstanding coaches in the dugout.

On the Arda Güler controversy, the Real Madrid man escaping dismissal during Los Blancos' win over Sevilla, Laporta kept his cards close. "There will be time to talk about Real Madrid starting from tomorrow, there are intriguing details in this matter."

Above all, he wanted everyone to savour the occasion: "Today will be a day to enjoy football."







