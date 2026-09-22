Laporta and Rafa Yuste fly to the Netherlands on a humanitarian mission

Joan Laporta and his vice-president Rafa Yuste are heading to the Netherlands on a short mission, a press report revealed on Tuesday.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Barcelona president and his deputy will travel tomorrow to stand alongside club legend Ronald Koeman at the funeral of his wife, Bartina. The ceremony will be held in the Dutch city of Laren.

Joining Koeman, his children and his grandchildren, Laporta and Yuste will be among the mourners. Former team-mates of Ronald are also expected to attend, including Pep Guardiola, José Mari Bakero and Txiki Begiristain.

Many Dutch internationals who played alongside Koeman for the national team will also be there, as will his old team-mates from Eredivisie clubs PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Feyenoord and Groningen.

Bartina died on 15 September at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

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Koeman himself announced the news of her death on social media. He wrote: "With great sorrow, but also with all pride and love, we bid farewell to my beloved wife, our dear mother and grandmother."