Lamine Yamal has written another chapter in football history. The Barcelona star became the first player to finish three consecutive editions of the Ballon d'Or inside the top ten before turning twenty, placing eighth in 2024, runner-up in 2025 and third in 2026.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Yamal, aged 19, quickly established himself among the leading stars of world football through his talent and competitive streak. In just a few years he has collected the kind of collective and individual honours many players chase across an entire career. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has backed him to win the Ballon d'Or one day.

From eighth place to runner-up

His mark on the Ballon d'Or race began in 2024, when he took eighth place at the age of 17. Spain's Rodri claimed the award that year, with Yamal finishing ahead of Brazil's Vinícius Júnior and England's Jude Bellingham.

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That came after a season in which he played 50 official matches for Barcelona, scoring 7 goals, and starred in Spain's run to the European Championship 2024 title, sealed with victory over England in the final.

The young star also took the "Kopa" award for best young player in the same year.

By 2025, Yamal had surged to second in the Ballon d'Or ranking, behind France's Ousmane Dembélé. Under German coach Hansi Flick he delivered an exceptional campaign, playing 55 official matches, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists.

Those numbers helped Barcelona to a domestic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. He was one of the team's standout performers in the Champions League, too, until a semi-final exit to Inter Milan.

Retaining the "Kopa" award for a second successive year, he confirmed his place among the world's foremost emerging talents.

Third place bolsters his historic record

The 2026 edition saw Yamal finish third behind England's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappé. The result sealed an unprecedented feat: a top-ten finish in three straight editions before his twentieth birthday, with a podium place in each of the last two.

His latest leap followed the 2025-2026 season, during which he scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions. He drove Barcelona to La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup while anchoring the team's attack.

On the international stage, he added the 2026 World Cup with Spain to a record that already boasted the European Championship 2024.

He also claimed the best young talent award at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, following his "Kopa" wins in 2024 and 2025.

These numbers and honours keep cementing Yamal's standing among the world's elite. Collective titles and a constant presence in the Ballon d'Or race, all before his nineteenth birthday has even passed.