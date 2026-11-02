Lamine Yamal's father reveals a surprise about his son's real name

Munir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona's Spanish star Lamine Yamal, has lifted the lid on his son's family name, explaining that "Yamal" is not the surname many believe it to be. The player, in fact, carries a different family name.
Nasraoui made his comments on the sidelines of Barcelona's 6-1 thrashing of Deportivo Alavés on Saturday in the Spanish league, a match in which Yamal continued his brilliant form in the Catalan shirt.
Speaking during a live broadcast on social media, the player's father said: "I want to tell you something that everyone knows. Lamine Yamal is not a family name, his family name is Nasraoui Ebana, so that you are aware of this, and don't misunderstand me."
Known by the nickname "the persistent one", Munir Nasraoui is a near-constant presence on social media, where he fires off supportive messages to his son and expresses his great confidence in his abilities. He posted another clip on Saturday in which he said: "You will not reach the top as long as Lamine Yamal is on the pitch."
At 19, Yamal is one of the most prominent stars of Barcelona and world football. He finished third in the Ballon d'Or ranking recently, and had previously been crowned World Cup winner according to what was stated in the article.
Born in July 2007 in the suburbs of Barcelona, Lamine Yamal is the son of Munir Nasraoui and his mother Sheila Ebana, who hails from Equatorial Guinea and used to work as a waitress.