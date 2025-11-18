How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz is set to take place on November 18, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

Utah has a tiny advantage, scoring 118.9 points per game as opposed to the Lakers' 116.3. Los Angeles' average of 41.1 rebounds per game is significantly lower than the Jazz's 48.3.

The Lakers provide 25.6 assists per game, compared to Utah's 29.3. Los Angeles averages 9.6 steals per game compared to Utah's 7.5, while the Jazz have a little advantage in blocks, with 3.8 per game to the Lakers' 3.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz will meet in an exciting NBA game on November 18, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Luka Doncic is putting up 33.7 points a game while shooting 76.5% from the free-throw line and 46.9% from the field, along with 8.9 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton is delivering 16.2 points, 0.9 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game on an incredible 69.2% shooting.

Austin Reaves is shooting 48.2% from the field and averaging 28.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Marcus Smart Illness Day-to-Day SF, LeBron James Sciatica injury Out

Utah Jazz team news

Lauri Markkanen is shooting 88.0% from the free-throw line and 47.9% from the field while averaging 30.6 points per game.

Isaiah Collier is making 2.4 turnovers during 26.2 minutes while dishing out 7.4 assists a game.

Keyonte George is shooting 41.2% from the field while contributing 22.2 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Kyle Anderson Back injury Day-to-Day PF, Georges Niang Foot injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz head-to-head record

According to the last five head-to-head matches, the Lakers hold a tiny advantage over the Jazz, winning four of them, although both teams have routinely produced high-scoring games.

The Lakers' previous victories, particularly the close 105-104 finish on December 2, 2024, demonstrate their ability to win close games, while the Jazz's most recent 131-119 victory on February 13, 2025, shows that they can push the tempo and overwhelm the Lakers when their offense works.

This upcoming game is likely to become another offensive shootout where momentum swings and late-game execution could be the determining factor, given the tendency of explosive scoring and little defensive slowness on either side.

Date Results Feb 13, 2025 Jazz 131-119 Lakers Feb 11, 2025 Lakers 132-113 Jazz Dec 02, 2024 Lakers 105-104 Jazz Nov 20, 2024 Lakers 124-118 Jazz Feb 15, 2024 Lakers 138-122 Jazz

