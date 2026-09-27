Lacklustre display under Klopp: Greece stun Germany on home soil with a historic win

Germany slumped to a historic home defeat against Greece on Sunday evening, going down 1-0 in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

Jürgen Klopp's side had opened their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw away to the Netherlands, while Greece saw off Serbia 2-1.

For Greece, this was a landmark result. Never before had they beaten Germany.

Dimitrios Kourbelis settled it in the 74th minute. Latching onto a pass from Arsenal's Christos Tzolis, he skipped past Nmecha and struck a shot that clipped captain Joshua Kimmich's foot before nestling in the Mannschaft's net.

Klopp's Germany laboured throughout. Over 90 minutes they barely threatened, mustering only a handful of efforts that never carried real danger, while the Greeks sat deep and picked their moment on the counter to grab the goal that won them the match.

Defeat on his first outing on home soil as Mannschaft boss leaves the former Liverpool and Dortmund coach with a weak start, just one point from his opening two games.

Next up for Germany is Serbia on 1 October in the third round, before a trip to Greece three days later.

Greece top the group on 6 points. The Netherlands sit second on 4, Germany third with a single point, and Serbia prop up the table with none.







