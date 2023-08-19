Kylian Mbappe is back! Superstar returns to PSG squad for Toulouse clash after salvaging relationship - but he's still only on the bench

Kylian Mbappe returned to the PSG fold as he was named on the bench for the Parisians' Saturday night trip to Toulouse.

Mbappe named on bench

Reconciled with club owners

PSG face Toulouse

WHAT HAPPENED? The France captain has made peace with the club's owners after a fraught summer where the refusal to extend his contract saw him jettisoned from the first-team squad. Mbappe began training with team-mates earlier in the week and has been named as a substitute by manager Luis Enrique as PSG seek their first win and first goal of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were periods of the summer when it seemed unlikely that Mbappe would ever pull a PSG shirt on again. But despite being banished from the club's pre-season tour of Japan and forced to train with the club's outcasts an uneasy truce has been found making the club captain available for selection once again.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE AND PSG? The more pressing issue of getting PSG's season going takes precedence over everything this evening after last week's sluggish goalless draw with Lorient.