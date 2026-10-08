According to the report, the superstar's behaviour, particularly since his injury in the first Nations League match in Madrid, has caused offence. Inside the club, the feeling is said to be that Mbappe is putting his personal interests ahead of the club's objectives. For example, winning the Ballon d'Or is said to matter more to him than the team's success.

"After more than two years, the impression is that he still has not understood how Real and those around the club function and how one has to behave there," an anonymous internal source was quoted as saying by L’Equipe : "He is being advised very badly, and in terms of image it damages everyone - him as well as the club."

His latest public appearance is also said to have drawn criticism at Real. In an interview with France Football, the organiser of the Ballon d'Or vote, the 27-year-old once again promoted himself and his chances of winning the world player of the year award. "It is a good year to win it," said Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe cause astonishment at Real Madrid with bike ride

The France international suffered a strain of the posterior capsule of the left knee joint in France's 1-0 win over Turkey and had been rehabilitating since then. He then caused astonishment with several actions. Mbappe was photographed visiting a club in Paris last week. A bike ride in Switzerland, which the forward himself posted on Instagram, drew even more attention.

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That was particularly explosive because Real coach Jose Mourinho had only shortly before warned against such leisure activities by his players on the "Bet It Drives" podcast. "Unfortunately, a football player cannot ride a bike. Even if he does it behind the club's back. I don't care about his contract, I pay attention to how seriously the player takes his work," explained Mourinho. A fall could lead to a player missing several matches or even suffering a serious injury. "Maybe you only have a bruise, but that bruise stops you from being in top form," the coach went on.

Spain's media also viewed the bike ride critically. Journalist Antonio Romero made his point clearly on Cadena SER: "Mbappe enjoys being Real Madrid's star striker, but he also believes he can do whatever he wants. Someone should tell him: This is not Mbappe FC, this is Real Madrid."

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After injury: when is Kylian Mbappe expected to play again?

From a sporting perspective, the situation could soon ease again for Mbappe. On Wednesday, the Frenchman trained with the team again. An appearance against Villarreal on Saturday in LaLiga therefore looks quite possible.

Individually, Mbappe has made an excellent start to the season anyway. After eight competitive matches, the 27-year-old has already recorded eight goals and two assists. As a team, though, Real Madrid are not yet running smoothly.

Los Blancos are currently only fourth in the table and are already six points behind leaders Barcelona. There also still appear to be problems in the dressing room. Journalist Anton Meana said on the programme "El Larguero" on Cadena SER that it was a situation on which Mourinho's predecessors Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa had already broken their teeth. "The only problem is that the mood in the dressing room is still just as cold as it was five months ago," said Meana.