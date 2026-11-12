Kulusevski shock: “They proposed a knee transplant to me”

"I had to spend all of last summer talking to other doctors about another operation. It was a knee transplant" reports TuttoJuve.com. "I would have replaced my knee with someone else's. Then I said no: 'We'll do it this way: if I'm in pain when I play, I'll have to play through the pain.' I trained and tried to live like a normal person. I was confident that everything would work out. So far, I've been right."

The former Juventus player, born in 2000, has been at Tottenham since 2022. He explains: "I spent the entire summer talking to other doctors about the possibility of undergoing another operation. It would have been a knee transplant: I would have replaced my knee with someone else's. I said no. If I feel pain when I play, then I'll play despite the pain."

On the scepticism he faced, Kulusevski adds: "Many people didn't believe it; many were sceptical. Even within the club. During this period, I was disappointed by some people, but at the same time I have to forgive everything. Sometimes you wish you'd received more help, and so on. But, at the same time, I understand that we're all part of a business."