Kroos responds to Davide Ancelotti in his own way

Toni Kroos has stayed well away from the pitch and the spotlight since hanging up his boots, yet his name still looms large in the memory of Real Madrid and anyone who loves the game. He left an exceptional legacy during his years at the Spanish club. His influence stretched beyond the white lines too, reaching members of the Ancelotti family who watched one of the most successful periods in Real Madrid's history unfold up close.

Davide Ancelotti, son of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, has heaped praise on Kroos. The German was one of the most influential players he came across at Real Madrid, and the striking way he described him caught the attention of Kroos himself.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Davide Ancelotti talked about the German midfielder with real admiration: "He was the master of the game. What a wonderful description!".

"He controlled the rhythm of the match, and played the way he wanted," he explained. "He was a pivotal player, and then he would set off. Toni used to cover around 11 kilometres in a single match, and he carried out his defensive duties as well".

He went on to say he preferred watching Kroos in the defensive midfield role, even if the German himself leaned towards the more attacking jobs in the middle of the park.









"I loved him when he played as a defensive midfielder," he said. "It's true that he preferred to play as an attacking midfielder, but he would leave the difficult tasks to the defensive midfielder, whatever his name was, whether Camavinga or Casemiro".

Kroos did not let Davide's remarks slip by. The young Italian coach's words soon reached the former Germany international, who was quick to share them on his official Instagram account.

A single heart emoji was all he added to the post. The gesture was simple but it said plenty, reflecting how much he valued Davide's words and the way he had captured his role on the pitch.









Davide Ancelotti also pointed to how hard Kroos was to replace, insisting the loss of a player of his calibre left a clear mark on the team's dynamics. "For Real Madrid's dynamics, his departure was extremely difficult," he said.

One of the finest midfielders in Real Madrid's history, Kroos played a pivotal role in the trophies the club lifted under Carlo Ancelotti before calling time on his career. He left behind a legacy that is hard to replace.

Davide Ancelotti, now 37, is cutting his teeth on a new chapter in management with French club Lille. Having learned plenty alongside his father at Real Madrid, he is setting out to write his own story away from the shadow of his dad's glittering coaching career.



