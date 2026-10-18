She writes that even at the "very highest boss level", it is "no longer expected that the board member for sport will remain in his post for long beyond the winter transfer window". There are now doubts about whether Krösche will stay until then.

Krösche has a contract with Eintracht until 2028. But cracks have appeared in the once highly successful partnership between the manager and the traditional club over recent months and years. SGE president and supervisory board chairman Mathias Beck (55) is said to be preparing those around the club "between the lines" for Krösche's departure at Monday's members' meeting.

The club is now "intensified" its search for Krösche's successor. Possible candidates reportedly include Joti Chatzialexiou (50), who is currently doing a good job at 1. FC Nürnberg, and former SGE player Christoph Spycher (48) of Young Boys Bern. There are also said to be "ideas" about bringing back Pirmin Schwegler (39, VfL Wolfsburg) and Fredi Bobic (54, Legia Warsaw).

A new head of sport, if appointed soon, is expected to pursue a different transfer strategy. Eintracht agree that the model that worked in the recent past, buying talents for substantial sums and selling them for considerably more, no longer works. The financial risk has become too great, while Krösche has lost some of his touch in the transfer market. The new approach would put more emphasis on stability.

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Other issues have strained the former RB Leipzig sporting director's relationship with Eintracht. His spectacular mistake in appointing Spaniard Albert Riera as Dino Toppmöller's successor last season has also damaged his reputation. Then there was, among other things, his flirtation with AC Milan last summer.

How long has Markus Krösche worked at Eintracht Frankfurt?

After working successfully in Paderborn, Krösche arrived in Frankfurt from Leipzig in summer 2021. Under his leadership, Eintracht won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League. Krösche made several inspired moves in the transfer market and sold players for sums that were, in some cases, exorbitant. They included the record departures of Randal Kolo Muani (€95 million, PSG), Hugo Ekitike (€95 million, Liverpool FC) and Omar Marmoush (€75 million, Manchester City).

Recently, though, Krösche's success rate has fallen significantly. Eintracht endured a disappointing previous season, finishing eighth in the Bundesliga and failing to qualify for European competition, while the start to this season under new coach Adi Hütter has also been mixed. Frankfurt have conceded 16 goals after six matchdays, giving them one of the league's weakest defences. The team from Hesse can at least breathe a sigh of relief for now after Friday evening's 1-0 victory over 1. FC Köln, their second win of the season. They currently sit 11th in the table.