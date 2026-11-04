Kristensen full of praise: ‘I learned the most from him at Ajax’

Rasmus Kristensen learned most from Frenkie de Jong during his time at Ajax. The FC Midtjylland right-back said so at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Conference League group-stage match.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kristensen praised several former Ajax team-mates. "As a person, I learned a lot from Lasse Schöne. He's Danish, knows the club inside out and taught me a lot," he said, according to ESPN, among others.

Of Frenkie de Jong, now at FC Barcelona, the former Ajax player said: "I mean, there are just so many players. But I mean, I simply enjoyed watching Frenkie de Jong."

He continued: "Of course, I also played with Matthijs de Ligt. But there are so many to mention. Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic, David Neres. There were so many players back then; it was just incredible."

Ajax's squad looks very different now, as Kristensen acknowledged. "Well, Daley Blind is the only one I played with who is still at Ajax. And I'm still very good friends with Kasper Dolberg."

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In 2019, Kristensen won the league title and domestic cup with Ajax, who also reached the Champions League semi-finals. "It was a great learning experience, a great privilege to be part of that team."

Kristensen then explained why he left: "I was thrown into a group with team-mates who were better than me. You have to accept that. I learned a great deal in those 18 months, but I also knew I wasn't going to get many minutes. That's why I moved on," said the 29-year-old defender.