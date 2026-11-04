Kristensen full of praise: ‘I learned the most from him at Ajax’

Rasmus Kristensen learned most from Frenkie de Jong during his time at Ajax. The FC Midtjylland right-back said so at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Conference League group-stage match.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kristensen praised several former Ajax team-mates. "As a person, I learned a lot from Lasse Schöne. He's Danish, knows the club inside out and taught me a lot," he said, according to ESPN, among others.
Of Frenkie de Jong, now at FC Barcelona, the former Ajax player said: "I mean, there are just so many players. But I mean, I simply enjoyed watching Frenkie de Jong."
He continued: "Of course, I also played with Matthijs de Ligt. But there are so many to mention. Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic, David Neres. There were so many players back then; it was just incredible."
Ajax's squad looks very different now, as Kristensen acknowledged. "Well, Daley Blind is the only one I played with who is still at Ajax. And I'm still very good friends with Kasper Dolberg."
In 2019, Kristensen won the league title and domestic cup with Ajax, who also reached the Champions League semi-finals. "It was a great learning experience, a great privilege to be part of that team."
Kristensen then explained why he left: "I was thrown into a group with team-mates who were better than me. You have to accept that. I learned a great deal in those 18 months, but I also knew I wasn't going to get many minutes. That's why I moved on," said the 29-year-old defender.