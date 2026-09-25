Hans Kraay junior has hit out at referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández after the Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Germany. The ESPN Netherlands pundit has even called for a ten-match suspension.

Hernández ruled out a Virgil van Dijk goal in the first half because of an alleged foul by Brian Brobbey on goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen. After the break, he also chalked off a Mexx Meerdink strike following a foul by a Netherlands player moments earlier.

''He is just a creep, that referee'', Kraay fumes in his analysis of the Netherlands' Nations League match. ''That referee should be suspended for about ten matches.''

''Or he should be relegated to Nations League Division D. Or go and referee in the third division of the farmers' association. What a disgrace. What a disgraceful referee we had'', Kraay says as he tears into the 43-year-old official from Spain.

Kraay cannot understand why Van Dijk's goal was disallowed. ''Nothing happens at all. Van Dijk gets a metre higher than the other defenders and Ter Stegen, who is an excellent goalkeeper on his line, came out here like an old woman. It has nothing to do with Brobbey.''

He is equally stunned by the decision to rule out Meerdink's goal in the second half. ''He blew too early, didn't he. This referee was really terrible. Nothing happens. There are four Germans lying on top of each other. Then that creep has already blown again. He is just a creep, that referee.''

Stoppage time spared the Netherlands from defeat against Germany. Ruben van Bommel swung in a fine cross from the left and Cody Gakpo arrived at the back post to snatch a point.