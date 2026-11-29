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Bayern Munich's injury problems keep mounting. Konrad Laimer is also unlikely to play again this year.

Germany's record champions announced on Sunday that Laimer suffered a "tendon dislocation injury to his right ankle" in the goalless draw against HSV and needs surgery.

Laimer replaced the lacklustre Lennart Karls in the 52nd minute in Hamburg, but a blow to his foot left him in severe pain and forced him off in the 87th minute.

Coach Vincent Kompany was concerned after the match. "It doesn't look good," the Belgian said when asked about Laimer's condition.

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Following syndesmosis ligament tears for Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala's muscle fibre tear and Manuel Neuer's tendon injury, Laimer's long-term absence is another bitter blow for Germany's record champions in an autumn to forget.