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Al Ahly's 4-0 thrashing of Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto was more than just a strong start to their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaign. It also sent several messages about the team's desire to put their recent stumbles behind them and rediscover their familiar identity under Sami Komsan, who took charge at a difficult time.

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Al Ahly swept Primeiro de Agosto aside 4-0 in their continental opener, handing their fans a shot of optimism after a run of poor results and flat performances. The hope now is that the rout marks the moment they find their balance again.

Sami Komsan spoke after the match about what the win meant, how he's been handling the players, the truth about Imam Ashour's situation and his vision for what lies ahead. Mohamed Hany and Ali Mahmoud, meanwhile, lifted the lid on the dressing-room mood and explained why the team looked so sharp against the Angolan side.

Komsan said the big win reflected Al Ahly's character, strength and constant hunger for victories. The team looked good technically and defensively, he added, particularly in the way they pressed.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Komsan said: "The win reflects Al Ahly's character, strength and desire to win, and that showed clearly on the technical side, whether in our pressing or our defending."

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He added: "We had a problem with injuries, which is normal, but I think that in the coming period we will be able to get the team back on the right track."

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Komsan also spoke about his bond with the Al Ahly supporters. He knows exactly the pressure they're under, he explained, having spent so long at the club and being a fan himself.

He said: "Given the time I've spent at the club, and as an Al Ahly fan myself, I really appreciate how people feel and how much the fans' mood affects the players. What upsets the fans is a lack of spirit or not putting in a good performance. Those are qualities Al Ahly have been known for over the years, and that's what we are trying to restore."

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Rebuilding confidence in the squad is the priority now, Komsan stressed, and Wael Gomaa and the technical staff will help him do it.

He continued: "Wael Gomaa and the technical staff will help me with this. We have to restore everyone's confidence, and the players need to have it. Any player who wears the Al Ahly shirt has big responsibilities and demands on him. We have mistakes we need to work on fixing, and I think we will keep improving more and more in the coming period."

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Komsan made a point of thanking Al Ahly captain Mohamed El Shenawy for backing his team-mates through the difficult spell. He also voiced his faith in every player at his disposal, experienced or young.

He said: "I want to thank Mohamed El Shenawy in particular for his support for the players at this stage. Every match has its suitable players and different ideas, and I have confidence in all the players available, whether they are big stars or young players."

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A deal with Imam Ashour and faith in Bakrar and Bendjedida

Komsan also explained why Mounsef Bakrar and Sofiane Bendjedida missed the Primeiro de Agosto game. He insisted he has faith in both, saying their absence was part of a plan to prepare them better for what's to come.

He said: "We trust Mounsef Bakrar and Sofiane Bendjedida, and it was important for the pair to be left out so they can come back better."

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Imam Ashour, meanwhile, wasn't fully fit because of injury. Komsan said the pair had agreed he wouldn't start, with the option of bringing him on if the game demanded it.

He added: "Imam had been carrying an injury and wasn't fully ready. I agreed with him that he would sit on the bench and come on if we needed him, and I thank him for understanding that."

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Komsan wouldn't be rushed into discussing new signings. A precise assessment of the squad, he said, will decide which positions need strengthening.

Every player has a chance to play, he explained, and the team's needs will become clear at the start of the year. For now, his focus is on the next match against Togolese side ASKO Kara.

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That game matters a great deal to him. It's a chance to confirm Al Ahly's place at the top of the group, but also to keep preparing the players and give everyone more reason to fight for a place.

Hany: fighting spirit was the secret behind the four goals and the fans made me happy

As for the players, Mohamed Hany was delighted with the big win over Primeiro de Agosto, calling it an important step towards Al Ahly getting back to their usual level. This is a team, he pointed out, used to big results and strong performances against all kinds of opponents.

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Every player gave everything from first whistle to last, Hany said, in attack and defence alike. For him, fighting spirit was the biggest factor behind the scoreline.

Getting Al Ahly back where they belong will take time, he admitted. Still, he's optimistic the period ahead will be much better than what came before.

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As captain on the day, Hany spoke about his responsibility towards his team-mates. He made a point of instilling confidence in the squad and backing the players who had been out of the side in recent matches.

He pointed to Mahmoud Salah, who opened Al Ahly's account with a superb goal, and to Ali Mahmoud, who produced an excellent display against the Angolan side.

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What pleased him most was watching the fans leave the stands at Cairo Stadium happy after the big win. The players, he insisted, will give everything to win back the supporters' trust and get them returning in big numbers.

Ali Mahmoud: Komsan restored our confidence and we aim to keep on winning

Team-mate Ali Mahmoud was also delighted with the win over Primeiro de Agosto, saying the big result would give the players a vital morale boost as they push on in the continental competition.

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The team went into the game fired up, he revealed. The players had made a pact among themselves to make peace with the fans, pull together, win the opening game and take the first step in their challenge for the title.

Sami Komsan, he said, had played a key part in restoring the players' self-belief, and it showed in their performance. He hopes the positive results keep coming in the games ahead.

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Al Ahly closed the book on Primeiro de Agosto as soon as the final whistle blew, Ali Mahmoud stressed. Their attention has already turned to Togolese side ASKO Kara, with the aim of extending their winning run and strengthening their position in the group.