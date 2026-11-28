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Bad news keeps coming for Bayern. Coach Vincent Kompany stays calm, gives his critics nothing to seize on and invokes karma.

Vincent Kompany's gesture came before his words. After Bundesliga matches, away teams usually want to get home quickly. Their coaches sometimes leave the customary press conference before their opposite number has spoken. Kompany had that option after Bayern's 0-0 draw against Hamburg, a bitter result in many respects , but stayed.

Once Kompany had answered every question, Hamburg's press officer wished him "a safe journey home". Kompany instead insisted on hearing what Merlin Polzin had to say. He sat silently beside him for nine minutes and listened. Even, or perhaps especially, in difficult times, Kompany stays respectful and calm, giving his critics no opening. Those times have arguably never been tougher since he took charge in summer 2024.

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane were all absent in Hamburg, seven potential starters in total. There are now concerns over Konrad Laimer too, after he had to be substituted because of an injury . The club's own leadership has also sparked public debate about Musiala. Against Hamburg, Bayern failed to win for a third consecutive game, their longest winless run since Kompany took charge. To make matters worse, stand-in captain Joshua Kimmich received a straight red card for a completely unnecessary act of violent conduct.

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Why Kompany is treating Kimmich differently to Olise

The first question at Kompany's press conference concerned Kimmich's dismissal. "In the two and a half years I've been here, we've experienced something like this before," Kompany began, presumably referring to Michael Olise's similarly foolish sending-off against Viking Stavanger in October, when everything else at Bayern was still broadly going to plan.

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"I made my opinion very clear then," Kompany recalled. He called Olise's throw of the ball "incredibly stupid" at the time. The same words would have fitted Kimmich's hair-pulling, which even Kimmich himself called "inexcusable" . This time, with Bayern struggling, Kompany refused to single anyone out: "At this stage, there's no chance I'm going to pick out any players and give the public a gift. No chance."

Bayern powerbrokers Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have handed out plenty of such "gifts" in recent weeks, through public criticism of Lennart Karl and, above all, doubts about Musiala. Kompany's predecessors Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel were also known to offer such gifts in comparable situations. Kompany, though, was in no mood to play Father Christmas. He patiently deflected every follow-up question.

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"It has to bring something, it has to pay off in the end"

Behind closed doors, he insisted, the team addresses its obvious problems "clearly and firmly". As at the pre-match press conference, Kompany again referred to the "bubble", currently one of his favourite words. "In our bubble, we don't just give each other high fives and say: 'Wow, you did that well.' No, we're simply honest. But that stays internal."

A draw against relegation candidates such as Hamburg disappoints Bayern, whatever the circumstances. They had selection problems, started Bara Ndiaye, Noah Codjo-Evora and Sache Boey, and played for a long time with ten men. But Bayern also offered little in attack: no shots on target and an xG of just 0.46. Kompany still looked for positives.

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"If you stay calm, you can learn the most from these moments. What do I learn when we beat Union Berlin 7-0? That Harry Kane can put the ball in the net well. Now you learn, and that's what we're doing," Kompany said. "The resilience this team is showing, what we're building now until everyone is back at some point, is valuable." He sounded as though he was appealing to karma. "At some point, this mentality has to bring something. It has to bring something, it has to pay off in the end."

Penalty for Bayern? Kompany avoids criticising the referee

It almost paid off late on against Hamburg. Luis Diaz dribbled into the penalty area and went down after a challenge with Hamburg's Martin Adeline . Kompany and the Bayern bench protested vehemently. Afterwards, though, the coach said: "It wasn't a penalty and it wasn't a foul on Luis Diaz." He neither left the press conference early nor criticised the referee. Again, he gave his critics no opening.

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The pressure is rising regardless. Borussia Dortmund could move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Tuesday brings Bayern's most important game before the winter break, the only one in which they could lose their chance of a trophy: a DFB Cup last-16 tie against second-division leaders Hertha Berlin.

Hertha currently look like Bayern's opposite. They have won 14 of their 15 competitive matches so far this season and do not have a single injured player.