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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Jamal Musiala is close to returning to the squad ahead of the Bundesliga clash with Cologne, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, after the player missed several weeks with a muscle tear.

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The Belgian is confident Musiala can rediscover his best form , despite a string of setbacks over the past few seasons, and he praised the mentality the player has shown while recovering from injury.

Kompany said on Thursday, as reported by "Sky Sports": "The way Jamal is fighting, and what he is producing at the moment, makes me hope that you will see more of him in the coming months, and that he can show it on the pitch. These are the moments that can give us energy throughout the season. He is showing an exceptional mentality and great desire, but he needs to make his presence felt on the pitch."

He added: "As a coach, I am very happy, because the most important thing for me is that he can once again make his mark on the pitch. He is likely to be in the squad tomorrow."

Kompany also spoke about his role in guiding players through difficult spells. He pointed to Englishman Harry Kane, who recently won the Ballon d'Or, as proof that players can rediscover their spark.

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Kompany explained: "My role is to do everything I can to ensure that everyone is able to give their best for Bayern Munich. There are examples of that working, Harry Kane has now won the Ballon d'Or. I hope everyone will be back on the pitch soon, and that you will see how much enthusiasm Jamal has."

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He went on: "We come to the stadium to watch players like him. And when players of this calibre go through a difficult period, they can draw strength from it, both mentally and physically. When I arrived at the club, Jamal was the golden boy, but watching the way he is now dealing with the whole situation is special. I hope that in six months we will be looking at a completely different story."

Musiala picked up the injury last September, before Germany's UEFA Nations League meeting with the Netherlands, having already taken two falls in Bayern Munich matches in August , just a few days apart.

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There was better news on Luis Díaz. The Colombian took part in some team training sessions during the international break after making progress in his recovery from a muscle tear.

Kompany said Díaz is improving well after a positive week in training. He ruled him out of the Cologne game, though, adding that the player could return to matches within the next seven days.

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Kompany concluded: "Lucho is in very good shape and has had a good week. Tomorrow's game is still a little early for him, but we will be able to bring him back into action within the next seven days."

Bayern Munich sit top of the Bundesliga with 21 points, ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.