Kompany: Olise sees what others don't, and he's not a world-class player thanks to me

Vincent Kompany has no doubt that Michael Olise has become a world-class player. The Bayern Munich coach, though, refuses to take any credit for the French winger's rise.

Asked about his role in that development by "Sky Sport Germany", Kompany said: "I think a player with Michael Olise's talent will always succeed. He will always be one of the best players. It's not just about his talent, but also about his mentality and his attention to detail."

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"It always seems like he has the vision to see what others might not see, and that even applies in training," he continued. "So this young man has really become a special player in world football."

The Belgian added: "But the most important thing for a coach when dealing with players like these, and I say this not only from my experience as a coach, but also from my experience as a team-mate of players of this kind, is that the hunger remains. Even when these players come into an environment where praise is no longer present all the time."

"With us (at Bayern Munich), you get praise because of what you deliver, the way you work in training, and what you do and produce in the match," he went on. "And if that is absent in one of the matches, we immediately open up a discussion about how to continue the next steps. This is the role we play."

Kompany was clear about the limits of his influence. "But it's not about us turning a player into a world-class player. That's impossible. He (Olise) already has it within him."

Olise now sits among the candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The ceremony takes place in London on 26 October.



