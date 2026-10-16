Vincent Kompany has refused to say who will start in goal for Bayern Munich against Leipzig tomorrow, Saturday, with doubts hanging over the fitness of goalkeeper and club captain Manuel Neuer.

At the pre-match press conference today, Friday, the Bayern boss said: "Manuel didn't train yesterday, which means we have to assess how he feels and see what his situation is like today. We don't have any more information than that."

He went on to explain: "I don't want to play the role of doctor. The injury is in his foot, not his thigh or his shoulder, and it won't take long. Whether he comes back tomorrow or next week, we'll see what happens. First he has to feel better and return to training when he can, and then this phase will be over."

"Sky Sport" report that Bayern settled on young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig late in the afternoon. The 40-year-old veteran will sit out the trip to Leipzig after also missing the final training session.

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Neuer had already been absent through injury for the 3-3 draw with Norwegian side Viking. "Manu isn't training today because he felt pain in his foot," Kompany said at the time, and Urbig took his place between the posts that night too.

All of this follows the glaring error Neuer made in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the previous round. His lapse handed over the fastest goal ever conceded in the Bundesliga and set off a fierce debate about whether he still deserves to be the Bavarian giants' number one.

Bayern sit third in the German league on 11 points, two behind leaders Freiburg.