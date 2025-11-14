How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks will host the Miami Heat to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Heat have a tiny scoring advantage, with 124.8 points compared to the Knicks' 120.5. In contrast, Miami averages 44.4 rebounds per game, while the Knicks average 46.4.

The Knicks record 27.3 assists per game, compared to 30.4 for the Heat. Miami outperforms New York defensively as well, with 9.6 steals per game as opposed to New York's 8.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat in an exciting NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson has been scoring 28.0 points per game on average while shooting 86.3% from the free-throw line and 46.7% from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 12.6 rebounds per game, with 3.2 coming from offense and 9.4 from defense.

OG Anunoby shoots a remarkable 48.2% from the field while averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Miami Heat team news

Norman Powell has been scoring 24.8 points per game on average, shooting 47.2% from the field and an incredible 93.9% from the free-throw line.

Kel'el Ware averages 9.2 rebounds per game, 6.5 on defense, and 2.7 on offense.

Davion Mitchell averages 7.3 assists while committing only 1.8 turnovers during 30.4 minutes per game.

Miami Heat injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Bam Adebayo Foot injury Day-to-Day SG, Tyler Herro Ankle injury Out

New York Knicks and Miami Heat head-to-head record

In the last five highly contested games between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, the Knicks have won three and the Heat have won two. In three of those encounters, the Knicks have scored more than 110 points, but in the two wins, the Heat's defense has successfully contained them.

The Heat may have momentum going into this game because Miami won their last meeting 115-107, but the Knicks' balanced offense and prior success point to another close game that may go any way.

Date Results Oct 27, 2025 Heat 115-107 Knicks Mar 18, 2025 Knicks 116-95 Heat Mar 03, 2025 Knicks 116-112 Heat Oct 31, 2024 Knicks 116-107 Heat Apr 03, 2024 Heat 109-99 Knicks

More NBA news and coverage